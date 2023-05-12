Contrasting Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.17%. AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than AlTi Global.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 6.46% 3.99% 2.41% AlTi Global N/A -36.47% 2.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and AlTi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.69 $27.27 million $0.60 14.32 AlTi Global $81.63 million 8.68 $8.78 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats AlTi Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About AlTi Global

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

