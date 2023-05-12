Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Down 1.5%

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.08). Approximately 22,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 323,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.20 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.06.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

