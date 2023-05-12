Cowen AND Company LLC Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 299.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

