CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $97.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $128.10.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

