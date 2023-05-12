Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 43.7% in April

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

CIK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 174,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,230. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

