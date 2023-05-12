Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 43.7% in April

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
CIK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. 174,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,230. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.