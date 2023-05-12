Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. Huber Research downgraded Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

