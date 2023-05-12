Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

CAT traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,423. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

