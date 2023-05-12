Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CPIX opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
