Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

See Also

