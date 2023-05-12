CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $61,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,037. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

