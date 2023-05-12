CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.17 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.39. 570,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

