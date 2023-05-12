Daniel D. Burton Buys 49,050 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 795,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.23. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 63.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its position in Health Catalyst by 13.7% in the first quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Health Catalyst by 140.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 452,460 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

