DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.