DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.