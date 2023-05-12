DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.43.
DaVita Price Performance
DVA opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at DaVita
In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DaVita
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
