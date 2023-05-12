Dennis Leo Walsh Purchases 11,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,688. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

