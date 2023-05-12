Desjardins Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Target Price to C$8.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of WDOFF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. 430,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,938. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

