Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $205.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.95.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALB opened at $198.52 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

