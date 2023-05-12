Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Cut to $277.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.25.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $283.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.06 and a 200 day moving average of $338.40.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

