discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 795 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.13). 51,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 138,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.00) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £773.77 million, a PE ratio of 4,461.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 782.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 793.20.

About discoverIE Group

(Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.