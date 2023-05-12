discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 795 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.13). 51,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 138,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.00) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £773.77 million, a PE ratio of 4,461.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 782.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 793.20.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.