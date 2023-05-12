Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

