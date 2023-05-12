Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Down 4.3%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.14. 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

