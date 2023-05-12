Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $90.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
