Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 640,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,078. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.