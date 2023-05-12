Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 475.22% and a negative net margin of 172.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.