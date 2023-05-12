Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.35.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 475.22% and a negative net margin of 172.24%.
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
