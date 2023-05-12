EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.53 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

