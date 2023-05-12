EQT Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $2,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

