Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Down 50.7%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) shares dropped 50.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Approximately 3,584,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 428,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Ethernity Networks Trading Down 50.7 %

The company has a market cap of £3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.15.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

