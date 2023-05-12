ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Anne Elizabeth Minto Sells 557 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,878. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.86. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,114,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in ExlService by 21.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 674.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

