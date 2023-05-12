Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 1,608 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.37 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

