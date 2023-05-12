Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $152.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.59. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,779,000 after acquiring an additional 474,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

