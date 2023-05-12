F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.13.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $134.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,622. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 47,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

