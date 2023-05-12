Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $720.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $720.00 and last traded at $690.03, with a volume of 10849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $695.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.45.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

