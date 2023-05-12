FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Andrew Wiederhorn Purchases 3,364 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Wiederhorn bought 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,303.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FAT Brands Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 106,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667. The company has a market cap of $100.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.95. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

