Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $293.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $297.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

