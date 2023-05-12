Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 44.3% in April

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 89.58% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Several research analysts recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $56,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

