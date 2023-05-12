Financial Contrast: Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) & Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Digital and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 4 0 0 2.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 6 0 0 1.86

Voyager Digital currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 104,900.00%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.16%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Voyager Digital and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.01 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.03 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion 0.64 $4.31 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Digital and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Voyager Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

