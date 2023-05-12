Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMC accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FMC by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 168,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

