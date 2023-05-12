Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 28,816 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 829.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.28 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

