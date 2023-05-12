Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 28,816 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 829.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.28 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.