Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

