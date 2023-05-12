First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In related news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Foundation by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,116. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

