First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.
In related news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,116. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 5.13%.
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
