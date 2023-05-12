First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Down 5.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 680,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 444,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.30.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

