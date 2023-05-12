First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1,378.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $20,136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FJP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. 6,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,195. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

