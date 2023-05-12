First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 104,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $43.65.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

