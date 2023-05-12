Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Down 1.7%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.29. 83,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 80,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Five Point Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Five Point alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Five Point by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Five Point by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.