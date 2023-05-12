Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

FHTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 566.27% and a negative return on equity of 301.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

