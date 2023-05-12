Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

