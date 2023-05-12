Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,312 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,593,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,334,000 after acquiring an additional 62,235 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 393,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 205,048 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 113,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

