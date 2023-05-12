Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,817 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.84. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.