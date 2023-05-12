Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Frax has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $15.76 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

