Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

Freshworks stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $4,566,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $4,566,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,175,713 shares of company stock worth $17,767,871 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

