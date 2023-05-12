Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FL opened at C$2.01 on Monday. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.